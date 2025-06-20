Celebrity News June 20, 2025
‘Million Dollar Beach House’ Star Sara Burack Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash (Report)
Real estate agent Sara Burack from Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” has died following a hit-and-run, Greater Long Island reports.
According to the site, Southampton Police believe Burack, 40, was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Villa Paul Restaurant in Hampton Bays, New York.
The outlet adds a 911 caller reported finding an injured woman on Montauk Highway around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they discovered Burack unconscious. They believed her injuries were caused by a vehicle.
She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, but she later died of her injuries.
The driver has not been found.
Greater Long Island reports Sara, who appeared on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” in 2020, was a resident of Southampton and was a former agent with the luxury agency Nest Seekers International.