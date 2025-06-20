‘Million Dollar Beach House’ Star Sara Burack Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash (Report)

Getty Images

Real estate agent Sara Burack from Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” has died following a hit-and-run, Greater Long Island reports.

According to the site, Southampton Police believe Burack, 40, was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Villa Paul Restaurant in Hampton Bays, New York.

The outlet adds a 911 caller reported finding an injured woman on Montauk Highway around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they discovered Burack unconscious. They believed her injuries were caused by a vehicle.

She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, but she later died of her injuries.

The driver has not been found.