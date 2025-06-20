Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker’s name has a special meaning.

MGK chatted with the hosts of the “Today” show on Friday, sharing, “She is an epic story. That’s what ‘saga’ means.”

Seemingly referring to Megan’s past miscarriage, he explained, it was “the journey, the five years of her… culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again.”

The name is also a nod to his heritage. The singer said, “I’m also of Norwegian heritage, and so that’s the Nordic goddess of storytelling. I think she has a storytelling future ahead of her.”

MGK praised Megan, saying she’s a “great mom” and “just killing it.”

Colson and Megan got engaged in 2022, but split in November.