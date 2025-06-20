Getty Images

A recording of Sean “Diddy” Combs ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura threatening an unnamed man is going viral.

The explosive audio, obtained by “Extra,” was just released after being played during Diddy’s trial. The defense used the evidence as part of the cross-examination of Cassie last month.

During the heated exchange, Cassie tells the man, “I'll kill you,” over an alleged video of her at a freak off.

She tells him, “It’s my f**king life… I will kill you if you don’t show me right now. I will kill you and I will hide you and I will cut you up and I will put you in the f**king dirt right now.”

Meanwhile, during court today the prosecution put Diddy’s former assistant Brendan Paul on the stand. He was arrested in Miami for drug possession, but was given immunity for his testimony.

Brendan testified that he was paid over $100,000 a year for his job, which was to make sure Diddy was always happy. That included coordinating Diddy’s drug-fueled freak offs, also known as “Wild King Nights.”

He also told the court that he paid for drugs with cash out of a Gucci bag, or received from security detail.

Diddy is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all charges against him, and entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Brian Buckmire, ABC Legal Contributor and host of the podcast “Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy,” who gave his take on the trial.

He said the prosecution has presented “a large smattering of information and evidence,” adding, now it is time for “putting it all together to present to the jury.”

Buckmire went on, “But the defense, through their cross-examination and their case, have poked holes in terms of credibility of the witness as well as some of the facts, and the only question is: are those holes beyond reasonable doubt, or just shy of it?”

As the defense presents their case over the next two weeks, he said, “One of the first witnesses they they anticipate to testify for the defense is Vastra Dunlap, the former VP of Bad Boy Entertainment. I would imagine that person would testify something to the effect that there is no criminal enterprise. I think they are going to be a pivotal point of this case for the defense because of that Rico Conspiracy Charge, 15 years to life, may be the biggest charge that Sean Combs is facing.”

Former prosecutor and “Courtroom Confidential” host Josh Ritter also spoke with “Extra,” saying Cassie has caused Diddy serious legal damage.

“The strongest evidence still has been Cassie Ventura,” he said. “We started off with her. I think that was smart for the prosecution to start off with her. She’s been kind of a narrative that has been repeated throughout the trial.”

This week the jurors had to watch the freak off videos, and Ritter said, “ I think the freak off videos can be incredibly powerful, but they can also cut both ways. I think it’s really smart that the prosecution decided to show those toward the end that those images that the jurors will be thinking about. Yes this stuff can look disturbing in small clips but when you understand the entire context of it and how many of the people in the clips were willing participants, it might not have the effect that the prosecution is intending.”

As for the defense, Josh said the case against Diddy looks strong.