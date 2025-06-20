Instagram

Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to celebrate her 47th birthday!

Emma, who is married to Bruce Willis, wrote in the caption, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been wrapped in so much love for my birthday. From Bruce, our girl’s, my mom, my family, and dear friends. I feel their love and support holding me up in ways words can’t always capture.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who sent birthday wishes. I truly felt your continued kindness and I’m grateful. I had a beautiful day 💙.”

Emma also shared a sweet blended-family photo with Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, 62.

The pic included Emma’s daughters with Bruce, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, as well as Demi and Bruce’s daughter Rumer, 36, and Rumer’s 2-year-old Louetta.

The post also included a video of Emma blowing out the candle on her cake and a clip of her riding bikes with her daughters.

Bruce and Demi’s daughter Tallulah, 31, wrote in the comments, “You are so loved.”

The family photo comes days after Rumer posted a heartfelt tribute to her dad on Father’s Day, following his 2023 frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life.”

“To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes,” Rumer went on. “I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.”

Despite his battle, Rumer is “grateful” to witness Bruce’s “eyes light up” in her 2-year-old daughter Louetta’s presence.

Rumer ended her touching post with, “I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…❤️”

Just weeks ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Rumer, who gave an update on Bruce.

She said, “He’s great. He's really good."