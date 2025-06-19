Eric Dane Feeling ‘Groovy’ on 1st Res Carpet Since ALS Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eric Dane spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of his new crime drama series “Countdown.”

Days after speaking out for the first time about his ALS battle, Dane was proud to be stepping out to support the project, saying he was feeling “pretty groovy.”

Eric dished on how the cast and crew saying it was a “fun group” with lots of “shenaningans.”

Did he ever break character? Eric confessed, “Often… all the time!”

Dane revealed, “In fact we try to make each other break character.”

He also teased the series, saying, “I think if you're into action thriller high octane kinetic action energy with a really good great story this is a show for you.”

“Extra” also spoke with Jensen Ackles who reacted to Dane bravely speaking out about his ALS diagnosis.

“I couldn't be more proud to call him a friend, couldn't be more proud to have gotten to share this experience with him, to continue to share it with him. He is just an incredible human being. I couldn't be more proud of what he's doing, how he's handling it with just such grace.”