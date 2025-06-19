‘90 Day Fiancé’: Shekinah & Sarper’s Marriage Is Already Falling Apart! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All special.

In the emotional moment, Shekinah and Sarper admit they are already struggling in their marriage.

Shekinah speaks of the wedding, saying, “It was perfect, and I loved how intimate it was. There was no one else there, and it was just really special.”

Starting to cry, she continues, “But now — I feel like I'm going to get emotional — just everything changed after we got married, and that was my biggest fear and it just, like, came true.”

Sarper agrees, saying, “Mine, too.”

She says it has been hard with Sarper's move-in.

Shekinah explains, “Sarper changed, our dynamic changed, because now we're in the U.S. and he moved into my place, which I know is hard because it does feel like it's my place, you know, but Sarper went through a really bad depression and it brought up a lot of anger from him at me.”

Sarper says his depression comes from feeling like he’s not in control.

He confesses, “I am always the control freak,so I have to control things, and when I don't control things, I feel depressed. If you ask me, I don't like the marriage.”

When moderator Shaun Robinson asks, “You don’t like the marriage?" Sarper looks down and replies, “No.”

"Extra" recently caught up with Shekinah and Sarper to talk about their marriage.

Shekinah opened up about how much they’ve been through together already and feeling like they can get through anything.

She admitted, “We have definitely continued to face challenges, just new ones, so we overcame the obstacles of long distance, of going through the whole visa process, and now it’s on to the new challenges and it hasn’t been easy. We’re just having to acclimate to living together and him trying to live in a new country has been really difficult because there’s just so many things that make him feel so out of his element.”

While Sarper acknowledged “ups and downs” during their three-year relationship, he said, “We love other… At least that holds the relationship in an axis, but I hope the strength will be enough.”