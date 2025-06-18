Getty Images

Throughout Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial, many have wondered if the rap mogul would take the stand.

Now, multiple sources tell People magazine that Diddy will not testify in his own defense.

The news comes months after his defense attorney Marc Agnifilo made it seem like a possibility in the 2024 doc “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy.”

Agnifilo said at the time, “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand. He is very eager to tell his story.”

Combs’ nemesis Suge Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for a fatal hit-and-run, said in May that he believes the rap mogul should testify.

Knight told CNN, “I feel if he do tell his truth, he really would walk. If Puffy goes up there and says, ‘Hey… I did all the drugs, I wasn’t in control of my life at the time, or myself’ — he can humanize his old self, and the jury might give him a shot.”

Knight elaborated, “But if they keep him sitting down, it’s like he’s scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, put up his pants, and go up there and tell his truth.”

Knight’s name has come up several times during the trial.

A few weeks ago, “Extra” spoke with civil rights lawyer Areva Martin, who weighed in on whether Combs should take the stand.

“Even though his team has stated that he wants to tell his story, the evidence around the violence alone not just from [ex-girlfriend] Cassie Ventura but now from these corroborating witnesses is so compelling and so persuasive I cannot imagine Combs taking the witness stand.”