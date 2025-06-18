Kate Middleton Cancels Royal Ascot Appearance Last Minute

Getty Images

Kate Middleton was a last-minute no show at the June 18 Royal Ascot horse racing event.

The New York Times reports that Kensington Palace confirmed her cancellation, which was revealed while Kate was still listed on the program as riding in a carriage during the royal procession.

According to People magazine, the Princess, who recently battled cancer, was disappointed about having to back out, but is trying to “strike the right balance as she resumes public-facing duties.”

Prince William was later spotted attending the racing day solo.

The news comes after Kate was just spotted at the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on June 16.