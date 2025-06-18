CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Shrinking” star Jason Segel, 45, and “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Kayla Radomski, 34, are leveling up in their relationship!

On Wednesday, Radomski announced their engagement on Instagram.

Alongside a series of pics of Jason’s proposal, Kayla wrote, “FOREVER YES 💍♥️.”

Kayla called it the “best day of my life” on her Instagram Story.

According to DailyMail.com, Jason popped the question at The Huntington Library in Pasadena. A source told the outlet, "The proposal occurred in the Huntington Library's rose garden, and was captured by a photographer hired by the actor."

Nearly two years ago, the pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

Soon after, Jason and Kayla made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for his comedy series “Shrinking.”

Earlier this year, Kayla attended the Golden Globes as Jason’s date for the second year in a row.