Instagram

Just days before she died, chef Anne Burrell was posting on Instagram.

In her final post, the Food Network star revealed she was delighted to meet a local celebrity in her Brooklyn neighborhood, and they snapped a selfie together.

Burrell wrote, “I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚.”

In the sunny photo, Anne smiles widely next to the woman, famous for her all-green outfits and hair.

Following news of her passing, the Green Lady replied in the comments, “Hi Anne 💚 you are such a lovely person just to meet and not knowing you 💚 I just love you and so sorry but come to my garden and visit with all your beauty and love and I will be waiting for you 💚💚💚😘💚💚💚.”

A 911 call on Tuesday to the New York Fire Department, obtained by People magazine, reveals the caller believed she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The call came in at 7:50 a.m. after the person found Burrell unresponsive at her Brooklyn home.

The New York Police Department responded and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her official cause of death has not been determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne married husband Stuart Claxton in 2021, and was stepmom to his son Javier.

She was best known for hosting “Worst Cooks in America” on Food Network.

A spokesperson from the network shared in a statement, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

In 2020, Anne opened up to "Extra" about her relationship with Stuart.

The couple met on Bumble, and she said from the second they met, they knew they had each found the right person.

“I'm 50 years old, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe this is happening.'” She added, “Stuart didn't know who I was… He was not a Food Network fan, he didn't know chef Anne Burrell. I think that kind of helped."

Claxton popped the question during quarantine, and she recalled, “[He] planned for us to have a date night… My mom set a beautiful table… He started talking about songs that should be on our playlist at our wedding… Then he got down one knee.”

Showing off her ring, she gushed, “He did a really beautiful job.”

About a month after their wedding, "Extra" spoke with her again.