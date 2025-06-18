Getty Images

More details are emerging about famed chef Anne Burrell’s sudden death.

Police sources told TMZ that Burrell’s husband Stuart Claxton was the one who found her unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of their shower Tuesday morning.

The outlet reports Claxton last saw Burrell alive at 1 a.m., six to seven hours before the shocking discovery.

According to TMZ, Claxton then called 911.

In the 911 call to the New York Fire Department at 7:50 a.m., obtained by People magazine, authorities were advised that Burrell might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The New York Police Department responded to Burrell’s home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her official cause of death has not been determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Anne and Stuart had been married since 2021.

They lived together with his son Javier in a Brooklyn apartment, which Anne bought in 2019 for $1.53 million.

Just months ago, Anne opened up about their upcoming wedding anniversary. She told DailyMail.com, “October will be four years. It seems like it’s been four minutes. I don’t know if it’s a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it’s settled into married life days, which I really enjoy.”

Stuart and Anne met on Bumble in 2018, but they didn’t get serious until the COVID-19 pandemic when they were quarantining together.