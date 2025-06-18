Anne Burrell Performed Improv in ‘Great Spirits’ the Night Before She Died

Getty Images

When Anne Burrell, 55, tragically passed away on June 17, her death came just hours after performing at an improv show.

Burrell was taking improv classes, and People magazine reports that Monday night was the course finale.

A source at the show told People that Anne “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”

The insider added that everyone was “shocked and confused” because she seemed fine when everyone left on Monday night.

Another source told the mag, “Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy.”

Instagram

Anne had previously posted about taking improv classes on Instagram. About a week before her passing, she posed with her classmates and wrote, “Sooooooo… as I have mentioned I have been taking Improv classes @thesecondcitytc and having an ABSOLUTE blast!!! My class and I are coming to the end of this term and we get to do an actual show!!! If anyone is interested in stopping by on Monday June 16 at 9 pm @thesecondcity in Brooklyn please feel free!! We are a small but SUPER fun bunch!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl.”

On Tuesday a 911 call was placed to the New York Fire Department, a report obtained by People magazine, reveals the caller believed she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The call came in at 7:50 a.m. after the person found Burrell unresponsive at her Brooklyn home.

The New York Police Department responded and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her official cause of death has not been determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne married husband Stuart Claxton in 2021, and was stepmom to his son Javier.

She was best known for hosting “Worst Cooks in America” on Food Network.

A spokesperson from the network shared in a statement, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

In 2020, Anne opened up to "Extra" about her relationship with Stuart.

The couple met on Bumble, and she said from the second they met, they knew they had each found the right person.

“I'm 50 years old, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe this is happening.'” She added, “Stuart didn't know who I was… He was not a Food Network fan, he didn't know chef Anne Burrell. I think that kind of helped."

Claxton popped the question during quarantine, and she recalled, “[He] planned for us to have a date night… My mom set a beautiful table… He started talking about songs that should be on our playlist at our wedding… Then he got down one knee.”

Showing off her ring, she gushed, “He did a really beautiful job.”

About a month after their wedding, "Extra" spoke with her again.