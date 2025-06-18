Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the death of celebrity chef Anne Burrell.

A 911 call to the New York Fire Department, obtained by People magazine, reveals the caller believed she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The call came in at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday after the person found Burrell unresponsive at her Brooklyn home.

The New York Police Department responded, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her official cause of death has not been determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Her family confirmed the news of her sudden death in a statement, saying, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne married husband Stuart Claxton in 2021, and was stepmom to his son Javier.

She was best known for hosting “Worst Cooks in America” on Food Network.

A spokesperson from the network shared in a statement, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

In 2020, Anne opened up to "Extra" about her relationship with Stuart.

The couple met on Bumble, and she said from the second they met, they knew they had each found the right person.

“I'm 50 years old, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe this is happening.'” She added, “Stuart didn't know who I was… He was not a Food Network fan, he didn't know chef Anne Burrell. I think that kind of helped."

Claxton popped the question during quarantine, and she recalled, “[He] planned for us to have a date night… My mom set a beautiful table… He started talking about songs that should be on our playlist at our wedding… Then he got down one knee.”

Showing off her ring, she gushed, “He did a really beautiful job.”

About a month after their wedding, "Extra" spoke with her again.