911 Call Reveal Concerns for Scott Wolf’s Wife Kelley Before She Was Detained

We’re learning more about the events that led up to Scott Wolf’s estranged wife Kelley being detained by police, including a disturbing 911 call that prompted law enforcement to step in.

The 11-minute call, obtained by “Extra,” was placed by a friend concerned about Kelley’s mental health and personal safety.

At one point during the call, the friend states, “I do not think she will cooperate.”

Police reports show Utah authorities investigated multiple incidents at the Wolf home, and last Friday morning before Kelley was detained, Scott’s older brother Michael also made a call out of concern for his family.

Just days before her police encounter, Kelley revealed the end of their 21-year marriage.

She announced the split on Instagram, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage. This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

Scott and Kelley share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” Kelley went on.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love.”

Along with calling Scott “one of the best fathers” and “one of the best partners,” Kelley ended her lengthy statement with, “Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍”

Scott clarified in a subsequent statement to People that he was the one who initiated the divorce.

He said, "After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” he said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."