Wells Adams Teases ‘Lot of Changes’ for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“Extra” caught up with “Bachelor in Paradise’s” resident bartender Wells Adams in Costa Rica as filming got underway for Season 10!

He teased, “There's going to be a lot of changes in ‘Paradise’ this season. One of them is a brand-new location, which it looks freaking beautiful… very hot.”

Wells also admitted, “I think my advice game is better than my bartending skills.” However, he does know the show’s signature drink.

“The signature drink for years is the Jorge Special,” he said. “The original bartender was a guy named Jorge, and I can tell you it's absolutely delicious. You cut up a couple cucumbers you throw that in the bottom of an empty glass, then you throw on some vodka, let the cucumbers infuse with the vodka, then throw in some ice, like Sprite or 7 Up, and then soda water. Garnish with lime. It's very refreshing.”

Adams talked about why he keeps coming back to the show, saying, “I'm invested in their relationships because I'm with them and kind of like sherpa-ing them through this weird experience so, yeah, for me, I like to be involved with it, and I've made some amazing friends.”

He pointed out, “I married Joe [Amabile] and Serena [Pitt], who met in ‘Paradise,’ you know, like, so it's just been, like, a really special experience for me, and I would never, ever not come back to ‘Paradise.’”

Wells gave his take on the ideal season, saying, “I think it needs to be a combination of both. I think you need to have some drama and you need to have some love, and I think the thing what always wins in ‘Paradise’ is laughter.”

“Extra” also chatted with “The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown, who is joining “Bachelor in Paradise” for Season 10 as a bartender in the new Champagne Lounge!

Brown shared her advice to all the singles on “Bachelor in Paradise,” saying, “This experience is unlike anything else they’ll ever do in their lives, so, really just lean into that… I really do think that you have an opportunity to grow as a person and also find love here, so I’m just so excited to be a part of this experience to hopefully push them through the tough moments… I think it’s going to be really fun, especially if they just lean fully into the experience.”