‘Squid Game’: Lee Jung-jae on If Gi-hun Will Recover or Turn to the Dark Side in S3 (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun and creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk are bidding farewell to their hit Netflix series!

“Extra” spoke with the three about wrapping up the show and what we can expect from Season 3.

Dong-hyuk noted that a “huge load” was lifted off his back after putting six years of his life into the show. He added, “I do feel a sense of relief, but of course at the same time, because we have so many great memories together and so much time spent together, I am like you said, feeling a lot of bitter sweetness now.”

As for why it was the right time to pull the curtain on the show, Dong-hyuk explained, “It wasn’t my intention to carry this narrative very far from the beginning and I think that when you watch Season 3, you will understand that… It’s the most befitting closure to both the creative intention of why the show was born as well as the message it tries to convey.”

Jung-jae teased where we find Gi-hun (Player 456) after his failed rebellion and losing his friend.

He said, “I was constantly at the edge of my seat and so I think that it’s only natural for the audiences who will be going into Season 3 to be really curious about where they’re going to meet Gi-hun. I think you’re definitely going to be curious especially because his rebellion had failed, he lost his friend. What choices is he going to make now, so rather than you know me telling you how you’re going to see or what you’re going to see from Gi-hun in Season 3, I think it’d be a better viewing experience for all of you to maybe think about, you know, will Gi-hun be able to recover and redeem his humanity or is he going to just give up everything and turn over to the dark side?”

Byung-hun talked about his character Front Man, who seems like absolute evil, but we might get a sliver of hope behind the mask.

He commented, “When I was portraying the character, the Front Man, so many thoughts were going through my mind and so many different layers of emotions. I’m also curious as to how that is going to be conveyed to the viewers.”