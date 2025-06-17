Getty

Last week, R. Kelly was rushed to a hospital following what his team alleges was an overdose caused by prison staff.

In court docs obtained by USA Today, Kelly’s team alleges that the singer overdosed on medication provided to him by staff.

The docs claim, “He started to see black spots in his vision. Mr. Kelly tried to get up, but fell to the ground. He crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness."

According to the court filing, Kelly was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he stayed for two days.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the North Carolina’s Federal Correctional Institute told NBC News, “For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including medical and health-related issues.”

The spokesperson added, "Additionally, the Bureau of Prisons does not comment on pending litigation or matters that are the subject of legal proceedings."

Kelly’s hospitalization comes a week after his legal team filed court docs requesting home detention for him due an alleged murder plot.

In court docs obtained by NBC News, his lawyer Beau B. Brindley wrote, “His life depends on the oversight of literal ‘guards’ and jailers who are entrusted with his safety. Yet, explicit evidence has now emerged to show that the very officials charged with protecting incarcerated inmates have solicited Mr. Kelly’s murder.”

Brindley claimed in the filing, “When that information began to be exposed by Mr. Kelly’s attorneys, officials in the Bureau of Prisons solicited another inmate to kill him. At least two avowed white supremacists and members of the Aryan Brotherhood have been approached by BOP officers and directed to take Mr. Kelly’s life.”

Bureau of Prisons officials and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have not commented on the alleged murder plot allegations.

In their own filing, prosecutors responded to the request for home detention, writing, "Kelly’s motion makes a mockery of the harm suffered by Kelly’s victims and flouts this Court’s previous ruling that this Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain Kelly’s complaints about the conditions of his confinement."