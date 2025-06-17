Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a baby girl in March, and now MGK is revealing her name!

The singer posted a video of himself playing a ukele for his daughter on Instagram.

In the caption, he shared her unique name, writing, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥.”

He added, “Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”

Colson and Megan got engaged in 2022, but split in November.