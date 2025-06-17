Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News June 17, 2025

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Baby Girl’s Unique Name Revealed

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a baby girl in March, and now MGK is revealing her name!

The singer posted a video of himself playing a ukele for his daughter on Instagram.

In the caption, he shared her unique name, writing, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥.”

He added, “Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”

Colson and Megan got engaged in 2022, but split in November.

MGK also shares Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon, while Megan has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green.

