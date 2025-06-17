Kim Woodburn, U.K. 'Queen of Clean,' Dies at 83

Getty Images

Kim Woodburn, the U.K. reality star known as the "Queen of Clean," died Monday at 83.

Her passing was confirmed by her manager in a statement that read, "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness."

“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic, and strong person," it went on. "Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.”

With Aggie MacKenzie, Woodburn hosted six seasons of Channel 4's "How Clean Is Your House," on which the duo visited dirty homes and offered expert clean-up advice.

The outspoken Woodburn made waves as a regular guest on the talk show "Loose Women," and experienced a major pop cultural moment as one of the stars of "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2017.

Woodburn infamously feuded with "Loose Women" co-hosts Linda Nolan and Coleen Nolan — her "Celebrity Big Brother" co-star — in 2017, seething that Coleen was "two-faced." The ensuing war of words went viral, with Woodburn's fans feeling she had been bullied.

She was also controversial for her 2006 autobiography, in which she admitted she buried a stillborn child in a park without notifying authorities.

Born March 25, 1942, in Eastney, Hampshire, England, she described her childhood as "brutal." After many years as a model, beautician, and, eventually, a professional cleaner, she found fame on "How Clean Is Your House?" (2003-2009).

She later co-hosted "Kim's Rude Awakenings" (2007-2009), a Canadian version of the show.

Other shows on which she appeared included "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" (2009-2010) and "Famous, Rich and Homeless" (2016).