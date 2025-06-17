Getty Images

It looks like “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer is going to be a dad again!

Grammer, 70, and his seemingly pregnant wife Kayte Walsh, 46, were recently spotted together in London in photos obtained by People magazine.

During the outing, Walsh put her baby bump on display in a black dress while they enjoyed some time in a park.

If they are indeed growing their family, they are expecting their fourth child together.

They are already the parents of daughter Faith, 12, sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. Grammer is also a father to daughters Spencer, 41, Greer, 33, Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, from previous relationships.

Last month, Grammer opened up about having seven kids, telling People magazine, “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two. I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

As for how he would have changed things as a father, Kelsey said, “I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones.”