Singer Joss Stone, 38, is a mom again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Stone announced the birth of her fourth child.

Along with a pic of her holding her baby daughter in the hospital, Joss wrote on Instagram, “Happy #mummymondays . Welcome our beautiful Nalima Rose to the world. we are so in love 🥰.”

Joss made sure to tag her husband Cody DaLuz.

In December, Stone broke the news on her surprise pregnancy, just weeks after adopting son Bear.

Along with posting a video of herself with a positive pregnancy test, Josh captioned it, “Honestly. Shocked was an understatement 😂. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the ‘Less is More' tour the preggo tour 😆 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Along with Bear and Nalima, Joss and Cody are also the parents of son Shackleton, 2, and daughter Violet, 3.

Before becoming pregnant with Nalima, Stone expressed her desire to adopt more children in the future.