Getty Images

“Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney got a special delivery!

Last month, Jesse and his wife Katie Peterson welcomed their first child, a baby boy, but they didn’t share the news until now.

On Tuesday, the couple posted a joint Instagram, writing, “Archer James McCartney took center stage on 5/7/25 💙🏹.”

Along with a series of photos, they gushed, “Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when daddy sings him off to sleep. We look forward to bringing him home very soon to meet his big sister Bailey, who sleeps with his blanket every night. Enjoy some cute pictures of our little fighter, Archer. 🏹”

In February, Jesse and Katie broke the news that they were expecting.

Along with posting a carousel of pics, including ones of him cradling her baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, “Our lil Valentine 🌹🧸arriving 8/8.”

Last year, Jesse expressed his desire to start a family with Katie.

He told E! News, “That's the path we're traveling down at this moment. To be clear, we're not pregnant. But it's something we've discussed."

“I look at a lot of my close friends now that have kids," Jesse shared, "and there's so many special moments that they have. Eventually, that's something I definitely want to have."