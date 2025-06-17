Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, the jurors saw footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged freak offs at his sex trafficking trial.

It was the first time that sexually explicit footage was shown. The prosecutors played parts of three sex videos that Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, gave to the authorities.

Jurors were shown sexually explicit videos taken October 14, 2012, October 20, 2012, and December 4, 2014.

According to DailyMail.com, one of the female jurors “winced” while watching a clip, which was 20-30 seconds long.

Another female juror was seen moving “uncomfortably in her seat” and putting her hand over her eyes as she saw the footage, which could not be seen by the gallery or the media.

Before Monday, the jurors were only shown still images and audio from the freak offs.

The next day, jurors were seemingly shown more graphic footage since they were given headphones to see the content, which was blocked from the rest of the courtroom.

Jane Rosenberg