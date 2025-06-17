Cardi B Shares First Photos of Her Baby Girl

Instagram

Cardi B is showing off her daughter Blossom on Instagram!

The rapper, 32, posted a carousel of images, including many of Blossom, the daughter she welcomed with estranged husband Offset in September 2024.

The photos mark the first time fans have seen Blossom’s face!

Instagram

Cardi wrote in the caption, “It is you Miss Blossom Belles🌸🌸🌸🌸.”

Blossom is all smiles in a hot-pink swimsuit and with a Louis Vuitton scarf on her head. In one photo, her mom holds her as she laughs.

The post also includes Louis Vuitton bags and accessories featuring Takashi Murakami's Cherry Blossom motif.

Instagram

Cardi poses poolside holding an umbrella and bag with a scarf on her head, while her older daughter Kulture, 7, poses in a brown scarf while holding two of the bags.

Instagram

Wave, Cardi and Offset’s 3-year-old son, also pops up in the carousel, wearing a white tank top, brown shorts, and Timberland boots.

Instagram

Cardi B is in the midst of a divorce from Offset. They wed in 2017, and she filed for divorce in 2020. They reconciled, but she filed again in July 2024.