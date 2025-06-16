Retta Dishes on ‘Parks & Rec’ Group Chat & ‘Ugliest House in America’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Before Retta was hosting “Ugliest House in America,” she was bringing the laughs with Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt on “Parks and Recreation.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Retta, who revealed the cast keeps in touch on a group chat.

She added, “We're pretty good about keeping up with one another. I do miss having a regular TV family to go see every day.”

Now, she’s back on TV with the binge-worthy “Ugliest House in America,” and she promised this season features “lots and lots of ugly houses.”

She shared, “It’s always surprising that we keep finding them, that people keep saying, ‘Guess what? I have an ugly house, too.’”

This season she travels the country to tour 15 downright disastrous homes, but the worse one will win a $150,000 renovation.

Retta explained, “Some of them are just old. They're designed in a style that was once the bomb.”

The homeowners, however, aren’t shy about pointing out the ugly.

“Essentially, they just point out all the things that are pretty terrible,” Retta said. “Their goal is to get the renovation at the end. They want to be the one who actually gets named the ugliest.”