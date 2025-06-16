Matthew Perry’s Death: Another Doctor Charged in Fatal Overdose Pleads Guilty

Getty

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, one of Matthew Perry’s doctors, has accepted a plea deal.

As part of the agreement, Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine to Perry, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

While Plasencia could face up to 40 years in prison on the charges, he might serve a sentence of 15 to 21 months due to the plea deal.

Plascencia was scheduled to start his trial in August, but he will formally enter the plea within the next few weeks.

In October, Dr. Mark Chavez, another physician charged in connection with the “Friends” star’s death, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

He accepted a plea deal and was said to be “incredibly remorseful” after allegedly being contacted by Dr. Plasencia.

Filmmaker Eric Fleming has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Another defendant in the case, alleged “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, entered a not guilty plea.

According to the United States Attorney’s press release , “Sangha and Plasencia are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha also is charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.”