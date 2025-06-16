‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Dead at 57

Disney

David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor who appeared in the live adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch,” has died at age 57.

On Monday, David’s sister Jalene Kanami Bell confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

She wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

Aside from playing Big Hawaiian Dude in the Disney movie, David also earned roles in “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”

Jalene added, “David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew. The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts. He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge and Pidgen to da Max…made him a diamond in the rough 💎.”

Jalene also referenced David’s job as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

She went on, “You can hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience.”

David’s rep told TMZ, “I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha … a gentle giant.”

David’s cause of death has not been released.