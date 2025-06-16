Leighton Meester on Nell Blowing Up ‘Buccaneers’ & Her ‘Nobody Wants This’ Role (Exclusive)

Splash News

Kristine Froseth, Christina Hendricks, and Leighton Meester are dishing on Season 2 of the period drama “The Buccaneers.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the women on what to expect, with Christina teasing, “We pick up exactly where we left everyone hanging in Season 1.”

She added, “We’re still at the wedding and of course we have a surprise visitor who arrives that everyone’s going to be excited about.”

Leighton quipped, “Who?”

Leighton opened up about how her new character Nell comes in to blow things up. She said, “I come in, not so subtly, blow it up maybe a little bit.”

Meester noted that her character has “good intentions” but is a bit “ill-advised.”

According to Leighton, the introduction of her character is “awfully dramatic and entertaining.”

Kristine reflected on the inspiring way Nan handles everything, as she just keeps “powering through” despite bombs being dropped all the time.

Froseth commented, “I think the way she navigates the position she’s in is really inspiring… If I was her, I’d be paralyzed. I wouldn’t probably leave my bed for days. I wouldn’t know what to do. I’d really struggle and she makes it kind of her own, which is amazing.”

Amid all the “complications” on the show, Kristine’s excited to explore the family dynamic in Season 2.

Christina talked about the big revelation that her character Mrs. St. George is not Nan’s biological mother.

She emphasized, “I think it’s what Patty fears the most is losing her and losing her love and losing her trust, so this is the most terrifying circumstances that she could imagine and she’s been protecting the secret for so long. The presence of Nell and this information is just paralyzing, but she just goes into absolute fix it mode.”

Aside from “Buccaneers,” Leighton is joining her husband Adam Brody for a guest role in “Nobody Wants This” Season 2!

She said, “I’m just doing an episode… I love it. It’s with some amazing people and one of them I know very well.”