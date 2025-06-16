Television June 16, 2025
Josh Gates Unearths Nazi Tunnel in ‘Expedition Unknown’ Season 15 Premiere Clip (Exclusive)
Discovery Channel
Check out a clip from the premiere episode of Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” Season 15!
In the season opener, Josh Gates is embarking on a journey, uncovering the truth about Adolf Hitler’s terrifying Americkabomber, a long-range airplane designed to destroy New York City.
The clip showed Gates unearthing astounding finds after breaking through still-sealed Nazi tunnels.
“Expedition Unknown” returns June 18.