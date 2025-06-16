Getty Images

Nearly two months after they got married, Ioan Gruffudd, 51, and his wife Bianca Wallace, 32, announced that they are expecting!

On Sunday, the pair posted a black-and-white photo of Ioan kissing Bianca’s growing baby bump.

They wrote on Instagram, “Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello! 🤍”

Bianca kept it real about her pregnancy struggles, writing in the comments, “NO! It has not been smooth, wtf is up with pregnancy?! Why doesn't anyone talk about how terrible it is in the first few months?! I am however in total and full remission and loving every single second of it."

The pair’s dog Bubba is seemingly ready to be a big brother. She commented, “Bubba knew immediately and he spends a lot of time sleeping with his head on my belly. Already the protector."

Ioan is already a dad to two daughters, Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10, with his ex-wife Alice Evans.

In late April, Ioan and Bianca tied the knot in a beach ceremony.

Along with posting a video from their special day, Ioan and Bianca wrote on Instagram, “Mr & Mrs Gruffudd 💘.”

Setting the video to Martin Arteta’s song “Past Lives,” they added, “Marriage now, wedding later 💐.”

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2021, and Wallace opened up to The Telegraph in April 2023 about their relationship and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis five years earlier.

Bianca said she gave Gruffudd, whom she nicknamed “Yo,” a “get out of jail free card” amid health issues.