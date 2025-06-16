Getty Images

While Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to fight for his freedom amid his sex-trafficking trial, the rapper was honored by his kids on Father’s Day.

Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs, 27, posted a throwback photo of them at a public event, writing on Instagram, “Happy Fathers Day Pops!! I Love you & miss you !!! We waiting for you at 🏡.”

Combs is currently in jail, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Diddy’s son Justin Combs, 31, shared a behind-the-scenes video of a group meeting that included his dad. He wrote on Instagram, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY POPS THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT!”

Along with calling Diddy “my super hero,” Justin added, “I’M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTTER WHAT!!

MISS YOU & LOVE YOU.”

Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 18, wrote on Instagram, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the entire world. We love you so so much words can’t even explain. You have always been there for us whenever we needed you no matter what through thick and thin. We appreciate everything you’ve done for us and we couldn’t ask for a better dad. The bond we have is inseparable and unplaceable. We are so blessed to be given a dad as great as you are. We love and miss you so so much ❤️🫶🏾.”

Diddy’s daughter Chance shared a pic of herself with her dad while at sea. She wrote on Instagram, “Missing you today on Fathers Day💙 my love for you is beyond! Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you and miss you. I’m forever grateful for all the beautiful moments we shared. I miss you so much and love you and can’t wait to hug you 💕.”

Diddy’s daughter Love, 2, also posted an Instagram. Whoever runs her Instagram shared a pic, writing, “Happy Dada Day! 💕🥰”

Quincy Brown, Diddy’s adopted son, took to Instagram to share family photos that included Diddy, writing, “I love my family.”

He added, “Happy Father’s Day.”