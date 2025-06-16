Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Shares Emotional Father’s Day Message: ‘Today Is Hard’

Instagram

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s oldest daughter Rumer Willis shared an emotional Father’s Day post amid his battle with dementia.

She shared on Instagram, “Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life.”

In 2023, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which has no cure.

“To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes,” Rumer went on. “I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.”

Despite his battle, Rumer is “grateful” to witness Bruce’s “eyes light up” in her 2-year-old daughter Louetta’s presence.

Rumer ended her touching postwith, “I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…❤️”

Just weeks ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Rumer, who gave an update on Bruce.

She said, “He’s great. He's really good."

Rumer said she was “absolutely” planning to spend Father’s Day with Bruce.

She also expressed wanting to live up to her dad’s legacy with the stunts and action in her latest western “Trail of Vengeance.”

She shared, “When I’m on the sets, especially doing any sort of like physical stuff, I pulled the stunt guy Dale aside and I was like, ‘Listen, you need to show me how to make this look good because I’ve got a big-time legacy right here to make sure that I live up to, so none of this, like, sissy stuff.’”

Rumer said, "We had a lot of fight scenes. We would joke on set about how much I get slapped around in this movie. It's very aggressive."