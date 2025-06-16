Getty Images

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem to talk about their summer blockbuster “F1: The Movie.”

The two Oscar winners were twinning with their buzz cuts. Brad joked, “I do whatever he does,” before pretending to call Javier on the phone to ask, “What are you wearing? Navy? Okay. Navy blue?"

Brad and Javier were totally in sync for the high-speed world of "F1"!

The most realistic racing film ever made already has one big fan, Tom Cruise. Tom, who starred in the 1990 racing movie “Days of Thunder,” told Mona at his recent “Mission: Impossible” premiere he was looking forward to seeing “F1.”

Of course, Tom worked with Brad when they co-starred in the 1994 hit "Interview with the Vampire."

Mona asked Brad, “I heard y'all used to do go-karts back in the day. Now that you've got F1 training though, how would that go?”

Pitt said, “Tom and I gotta get back out there. The last time we went there, he pit me. He took me on the last corner and I'm still bitter about it 30 years later. Nah, he had my number.”

Mona wondered if they would be working together again.

Pitt teased, “Well, if I don't have to hang from biplanes and, like, swim through submarines, then I'll consider it.”

Brad took his own risks for "F1"… he's really driving that car!

Mona said, “You were going 180, there were five cameras, you have to do your lines, there's a crowd,” asking, “How did you do all that?”

Pitt said, “It was such a pleasure to get in those cars. It was such a high. It was like nothing I've ever experienced before. I've gotta figure out a way to do it again. So the lines are secondary. You're worried about your braking points, the lines, not so much.”

For greater realism, the racing scenes were actually shot before real “F1” events.

He went on, “There was a whole energy to this movie — we've embedded ourselves into the racing schedule, into the actual sporting event. It's just unprecedented. And so we would have, like, five minutes, we'd be on the grid, the race is gonna start in 10, and we would have these two takes to do a scene on the grid with all the great production value of the real race drivers and the real cars in front of us. It was just great energy, the whole thing.”

Javier added, “It worked on our side to make us feel on the edge and being able to understand what it means to put everything at stake in one second.”

Just don't ask Javier for a drive — he doesn't have his license!

Mona said, “Javier, if there was ever a time to learn how to drive... it would have been during this movie.”

Javier laughed, saying, “No, no, no.”

Brad interjected, teasing Javier of his wife, Penélope Cruz, “Wait, but Penélope sent me a photo of you with a racing helmet on.”

Bardem confessed, “That was a go-kart,” adding with a laugh, “For a 6-year-old!”

The laughs continued on-screen as well, with some jokes about Pitt's age! He said, "We started with this idea of an underdog team and how is a guy, like, how is a guy my age gonna come in and really do this? So, yeah, there had to be a few old-guy jokes... had to be.”

Javier and Brad joked about dancing together, having already worked together.

Bardem said, “It was fun, it was easy… He is an amazing actor, a great guy… He was producing, acting, driving.”

This weekend Brad was spotted with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon sporting tie-dyed onesies.

Pitt laughed saying, “I didn’t pick that sh*t out,” but insisting, “No shame. That's the great thing about getting older — no shame, absolutely. Who cares?”