Brad Pitt Talks Feeling Calm in ‘F1’ Car, Admits He Needs to Chill in Traffic! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brad Pitt suited up for the NYC premiere of his film “F1," where he spoke to "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi.

Brad is rocking a buzz cut, and he shared of the. new look, "I did a job. I just came off a movie and it was for the character.”

Pitt also opened up about feeling giddy while working on the movie, which required him to rev the engine on the racetrack.

He explained, “It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. There’s this strange calm that happens in the car and this total focus and presence that, like, I've never experience from anything else."

In real life, Brad is “trying to be calm in traffic” while driving. He added, “I’m one of those that feels like I’m always on the racetrack and I need to, like, chill. I just need to chill. So that’s this year, just trying to chill. Enjoy the sides, don’t sweat the traffic." He added with a laugh, "I'm not doing very well, by the way."

There are some old man jokes in “F1,” in which Brad plays a driver who makes a return to the sport alongside new hotshot Damson Idris.

Pitt reflected on how he feels about this chapter in his life, sharing, "It's nice... It’s a funny thing because I see the new generations coming in and it’s really exciting what they’re doing, and the movies are about a place in time, in our time, and they reflect our time… I really enjoy it, but I so enjoy what other people are doing, so it’s less of a hunt and more of an appreciation, you know, as the natural evolution happens."