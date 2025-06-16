‘90 Day Fiancé’s' Shekinah & Sarper Dish on Their ‘Bedding’ & New Challenges (Exclusive)

Madison Ashley

“Extra” sat down with “90 Day Fiancé” couple Shekinah and Sarper to dish on their celebrating the franchise’s milestone 90th wedding — or in their case, a “bedding”!

The two explained why they decided to have their wedding in bed and reacted the honor of being the show’s 90th couple to say “I do.”

Shekinah commented, “It’ so funny because in our very first season on ‘90 Day: The Other Way,’ everything kind of started in bed because his bed was so despicable, like it was worn out and it was awful and I refuse to sleep on it and I said, ‘You’ve got to get a new bed or I can’t live with you in Turkey.’”

Sarper chimed in, “But it was so comfortable, I still say that.”

Shekinah continued, “Then we end now, also in a bed, but just a totally different scenario. I mean, we’re saying vows, so it’s just we started there and we’re ending there and it’s so special.”

Sarper thought it would be “financially more affordable” to have a wedding in bed. He added, "But it didn't turn out like that because of her!"

The two were “proud” to be the 90th couple to get married on the show.

Shekinah explained, “It’s such an honor, you know, because this season has changed the way that people see international relationships and we are so happy to have been able to show our love story because we think it’s so special. And then to find out that we’re the 90th is just like the icing on the cake.”

Sarper shared his two cents, saying, “International relationships are so difficult, long-distance relationships, and this show influences people, especially encourages people.”

Madison Ashley

Shekinah also opened up about how much they’ve been through together already and feeling like they can get through anything.

She admitted, “We have definitely continued to face challenges, just new ones, so we overcame the obstacles of long distance, of going through the whole visa process, and now it’s on to the new challenges and it hasn’t been easy. We’re just having to acclimate to living together and him trying to live in a new country has been really difficult because there’s just so many things that make him feel so out of his element.”

While Sarper acknowledged “ups and downs” during their three-year relationship, he said, “We love other… At least that holds the relationship in an axis, but I hope the strength will be enough.”

Another struggle in their relationship was Sarper’s playboy past. He said, “I had a very dark past and I promised myself not to be in a serious relationship.”

Shekinah quipped, “Look how that worked out!”

Madison Ashley

In all seriousness, Shekinah added, “The thing with his past is that had just gotten into such a way of living for so long that changing that was so challenging… It’s hard to change once you’re so settled into your ways.”

Sarper joked, "She is my punishment... She is my karma."