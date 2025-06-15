Hero Astronaut Sally Ride Okayed Coming Out as Lesbian in New Doc — Days Before She Died

Getty Images

Days before astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, died July 23, 2012, her life partner Tam O'Shaughnessy asked her how she wanted to be remembered by the public, in light of the fact that she had never come out as a lesbian.

People magazine reports Ride, battling pancreatic cancer, told O'Shaughnessy, "You decide what to say, how open you want to be about our relationship."

With Ride's blessing, her partner revealed their relationship to the public, even accepting her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2013.

Now, even more of the intensely private Ride's life with O'Shaughnessy is revealed in "Sally," a doc that premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Because the two had been so secretive, very few photos of them exist together, a situation rectified by the doc in the form of recreations using look-alike actors.

The outlet reports director Cristina Costantini filmed the scenes "inspired directly from Tam's memory."

Those memories ran deep — the two had been childhood friends, whose relationship became romantic in 1985.

With Ride gone — and so private while alive — producer Lauren Cioffi told People, "Tam was the closest and most intimate voice that we could get to Sally."

As for why she chose now to reveal more about their time together, O'Shaughnessy said, “We had a wonderful relationship from the time we were kids until we became lovers. I think it's something to be proud of.”