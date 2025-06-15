Getty Images

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman has overdosed in California, TMZ reported Sunday.

The 48-year-old, whose dad was the late rocker Greg Allman, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree after ODing on unknown drugs Saturday morning.

TMZ reports Allman is "very lucky to have survived."

On April 8, his wife Marieangela King filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Allman has talked about his substance-abuse in the past, including in a 2014 interview in which he stated he started using as early as age 11.

"I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality," he said at that time. "I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that."

Getty Images

Cher, who the night before was toasting friend Mariska Hargitay at the Carnegie Hall premiere of her doc "My Mom Jayne," filed for her son's finances to be placed in a conservatorship in 2023.