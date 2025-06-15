‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All: Tensions Explode Backstage in First-Look Trailer (Exclusive)

Check out at first look at the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All special!

There are some special guests stopping by, including Danielle, Veronica and Big Ed.

Stevi is in the hot seat about her sexuality, while Shawn gets grilled about going on a honeymoon without Alliya.

We also see fireworks between Amani and Shekinah, and then tensions among the group explode backstage!

When Amani and Shekinah are asked if they owe each other an apology, they both shake their head no, saying, “Absolutely not.”

Shekinah notes backstage, “I don’t know how I got so many people so riled up.”