Billy Bush Defends Scott Wolf: 'ZERO Truth to Anything Abusive by Scott'

"Extra's" own Billy Bush is speaking out on the shocking breakup between Scott and Kelley Wolf, throwing his support behind both and denying any accusations that Scott was "abusing" Kelley.

Kelley was taken to a Utah hospital in the aftermath of the split announcement. In a video, she alleged she was being taken against her will and blurted out her husband has been "abusing" her.

Now, Billy wants people to understand the situation is more complex that a sound bite.

On Instagram, a concerned Bush said, "Scott Wolf is one of my very best friends, and right now, there is a video floating around... At the end, [Kelley] says, 'Scott Wolf has been abusing me.'"

He went on, "I know both Kelley and Scott very, very well. Scott is truly one of my very best friends and was just [in my home] recently watching the Masters with his children. We went to the LAFC soccer game with the kids. And I can tell you this: there is zero truth to anything abusive by Scott. He is the kindest, sweetest person. He is everything you see and think you know about him when you see him. He is all of that and more.

As for Kelley, described as "a beautiful person" by Billy, he wants fans to knows she is "getting the help she needs." He said, "I've talked to her myself, one-on-one, personally about it. She's got excellent parents — they're on it."

Bush said he expected his comments would be proven accurate as the story unfolds.

As commenters criticized Bush for sounding-off, he replied in another video, saying, "I know both of these people very well. I love Scott and I love Kelley, and I've spent a lot of time on the phone with Kelley and have been involved with what's going on."

He called them "amazing people," but continued to state firmly that Scott has not been abusive in any way.