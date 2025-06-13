Getty Images

On Thursday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a public date night in Florida!

The two attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, where they were spotted kissing in a video posted on X!

In the clip, Taylor is standing with her arms wrapped around Travis and then leans in for a kiss. After the smooch, it appeared that Travis was showing Taylor something on his phone while they enjoyed time together in a private suite.

For the hockey outing, Taylor wore an Area cream track jacket and shorts, while Travis sported a red sweatshirt and shorts. They were seemingly supporting the Panthers since they were wearing the team's colors.

Taylor and Travis have been spending time together during the NFL off-season.

In a month, Travis will be back with the Kansas City Chiefs for the team’s training camp.

A source told People magazine, “Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.”

The insider added, “This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The two have been dating since the summer of 2023, in the height of her massively successful “Eras” tour.

It’ll be no surprise to see Taylor at more of Travis’ games this season.

The insider explained, “Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped and she’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently.”