Scott Wolf’s estranged wife Kelley Wolf claims she has been detained.

After sharing a video on Instagram of her speaking with two men that appear to be law enforcement officers, she shared a message on Instagram Stories.

“This is horrible. I have been taken against my will,” she said. “Please check in on my kids.”

She went on, “Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea why or how this is happening in America.”

Kelley added, “I am compliant, calm, respectful, and hopefully this is all sorted very quickly. In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced.”

In the original video, there is a black screen and Kelley saying, "Don’t. Oh my God. This is not happening. Fine, I’ll go… This is shameful gentleman… Be ashamed of yourselves, gentleman.”

A man can be heard saying, “You made comments to your dad, and comments to people that are concerning.”

Kelley then notes that her phone is recording and they tell her they can turn it off if she would like them to.

At the end of the video, two men in uniform can be seen as well as Kelley appearing to be restrained.

The news comes days after Kelley announced her and “Party of Five” star Scott Wolf were calling it quits after 21 years of marriage.

Kelley announced the split on Instagram. She wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage. This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

Scott and Kelley share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” Kelley went on.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love.”

Along with calling Scott “one of the best fathers” and “one of the best partners,” Kelley ended her lengthy statement by saying, “Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍.”

Scott clarified in a subsequent statement to People that he was the one who initiated the divorce.

He said, "After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” he said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

The couple got married in 2004, two years after meeting through a mutual friend.