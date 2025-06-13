Getty Images

“American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina is now a mom!

On Friday, Alaina announced the birth of her first child with husband Cam Arnold.

Posting a series of photos of their baby girl, who was born on June 11, Lauren revealed on Instagram, “Beni Doll Arnold 6.11.25 7 lbs 13oz. 19 inches long.”

She gushed, “The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn’t even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44 am when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same. You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection. We are honored God chose us to be your parents. Thank you to everyone for all of the love, prayers and support for our precious daughter.”

Lauren also had a “little surprise” for her fans to celebrate Ben’s arrival.

She wrote, “I have decided to release a song I wrote about my daughter. We learned she was coming in a time of deep sadness after the loss of my daddy. I wasn’t sure when I would share Heaven Sent but watching my own husband become a father the last couple of days has made me want to share it with you now. She came just before Father’s Day. My first without my own father. A day that will forever be hard to me, but I now have a new and perfect reason to celebrate it. Beni’s daddy. My sweet and steady husband. Beni truly is a gift from God that my old man sitting up there in Heaven Sent. It’s out now everywhere.”

In January, Lauren announced her pregnancy in her music video for “Those Kind of Women.”

At the end of the video, the camera pans to a baby bump, which she is cradling while standing by a crib with her mom.

Her bump wasn’t real in the video, though!