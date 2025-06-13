Getty Images

“The Valley” star Kristen Doute is now a mom!

Doute and her fiancé Luke Broderick have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Kristen told Us Weekly, “She’s here, and we still can’t believe it. Luke is even hotter as a dad, and I just feel so lucky. And even though I haven’t slept or showered in two days, seeing our daughter and finally being able to hold her makes it all worth it. We’re completely overwhelmed with love and so grateful for her — our lives are already changed completely.”

The couple have named their bundle of joy Kaia Lily, which is inspired by their love of Hawaii, where they got engaged.

Kaia means “the sea” in Hawaiian.

She explained, “We knew we wanted our baby name to have something to do, or revolve around, water. Lilies are my favorite flower. They’re associated with new beginnings, beauty, and also the name Lily indicates a ‘gentle and compassionate nature, suggesting a kind and caring personality.’”

In April, “Extra” spoke to Kristen and Luke, who revealed that they had picked out a baby name!

As for the pregnancy itself, she told us, “It’s been a doozy, but I feel pretty great right now. We’re excited for her to come.”