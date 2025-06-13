ABC

Eric Dane is opening up about his ALS diagnosis in a new interview with Diane Sawyer.

In a teaser clip shared by “Good Morning America,” Eric tells her, “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream.”

The “Euphoria” actor insists, “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me.”

The video ends with Eric getting emotional as Diane asks who he called first.

The “GMA” interview will air Monday at 7 a.m. on ABC.

Dane, best known as McSteamy on “Grey’s Anatomy,” announced his diagnosis to People magazine.

The 52-year-old actor shared, "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and is the father of two kids with her — Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Eric added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of 'Euphoria' next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is an incurable, degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes a patient's muscles.

Most patients usually live two to five years following diagnosis, according to the ALS Association, but some — including the late Stephen Hawking — have been known to live for many years, even decades.

While considered rare, someone receives an ALS diagnosis every 90 minutes.