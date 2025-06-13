Getty Images

On Friday, Kanye West had cameras flashing when he showed up to the Lower Manhattan courthouse amid Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

According to Page Six, West nodded “yes” to a reporter, who asked if he was there to support Diddy.

Combs is facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.

However, West was seen leaving the courthouse after 40 minutes, and never appeared in the actual courtroom, where the trial is ongoing.

It has been reported that West watched the trial from one of the overflow rooms with Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs.

A source told CNN that Kanye has been in communications with Christian about attending trial with the family. The two are reportedly working on music together.

Weeks ago, Kanye’s name was mentioned during jury selection when the jurors were asked if they were familiar with certain public figures.

In March, West also dropped his song “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which included his phone call with Diddy from jail.

In the call, Diddy told Kanye, “I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man… Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call them.”