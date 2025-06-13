Getty Images

On Friday, Jonathan Perez, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistantsk took the stand at the rapper’s sex-trafficking trial.

Perez worked for Combs from 2021-2024

Perez testified that he set up about five “king nights for Diddy, describing them as “going to (a) hotel to have private time with a female.”

As for what the set-up entailed, Perez said, “It was a lot of packing materials, making sure that he was going to have everything he would need for 12 to 24 hours without having to bother anybody.”

Perez also stocked up the hotel room with food, liquor, music, red lights, condoms, lubricant, and another surprising item — honey.

Perez told the court that honey “enhances the man’s libido.”

As part of his job, Perez also had to buy outfits and high heels at sex shops and would pay with the company card or cash that he received from Diddy’s security team.

According to Perez, he worked from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Perez also testified he was tasked with cleaning up after a “king night,” describing the hotel rooms as “just bit of a mess and in disarray,” adding, “Just like lots of sheets and towels and oils.”

Perez’s clean-up process made sure that nothing was left behind.

During his testimony, text messages between Perez, Combs, Combs then chief of staff and Kristina Khorram were shown to the jurors.

In one text message, Khorram asked Perez about a clean-up, to which Perez replied, “Slipped & fell twice.”

In another 2023 message, Perez told Combs and his girlfriend “Jane” that he “just left two candles and room phone in front of room door,” adding, “I’m only 9 minutes away if y’all need anything.”

Perez also testified that he obtained drugs like Xanax, cocaine, and molly “a handful of times” for Diddy.

According to Perez, he would pay for the drugs with money that he got from Diddy’s security team.

Perez told the court that Combs usually carried a Gucci pouch filled with drugs and money during the “king nights.”

Throughout the trial, “hotel nights,” “king nights,” and freak offs have been referenced in several witness testimony.

Earlier in the trial, Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, discussed freak offs, in which she had sex with other men in Diddy’s presence at hotels.

Diddy’s influencer girlfriend “Jane” also testified about having sex with other men while Diddy watched in the same hotel room in what she called “hotel nights.”