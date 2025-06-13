Barbara Walters Doc: Joy Behar, Laura Spencer & More Celebrate the TV Trailblazer

Getty Images

Barbara Walters was the queen of the interview, an icon who always asked the tough questions.

Now, the new documentary “Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything,” is giving the inside story of the woman who broke the stories.

Her ABC News friends and colleagues, including Joy Behar, Laura Spencer, Sunny Hostin, and Lara Spencer came out to remember the legend with “Extra” at the film’s Tribeca Festival premiere.

Joy shared, “She'd have a little pre-performance anxiety like everybody else but then she would go in there and get that interview that nobody else got.”

Sunny added, “The one thing she told me when I was working with her was that I should always be curious and that I should ask the question that everyone wants to know the answer to and I try to stay true to that every single day.”

Lara explained, “I wanted to meet her all of my adult life. To then work with her, see her in the hallways, it was like a goddess walking around and then to get to know her and befriend her was truly a gift.”

Will Reeve said his favorite Barbara interview was with his dad Christopher Reeve and mom Dana Reeve.

“When my dad was ready to talk after his accident in 1995 there was only one choice and it was Barbara,” he said. “She would always dedicate her time and other resources to supporting our family foundation, so we were always very grateful for that.”