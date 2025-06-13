ABC

Grant Ellis and and Juliana Pasquarosa, who got engaged on Season 29 of “The Bachelor,” are going their separate ways.

Ellis shared the news on Instagram Stories, writing “This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship.”

He went on, “We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term. What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.

“There's no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it. Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts.”

Juliana also posted the break up on her Instagram Stories, sharing, "It's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow. I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant."

The reality star explained, “Marriage is a commitment, and it’s one we both still believe in deeply. After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths.

“We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side [and] learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."

Pasquarosa insisted, "While this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what’s ahead. We’re still cheering each other on, just from different places now."

She thanked everyone for their love and support asking that followers “please be kind.”

Back in March, after “The Bachelor” finale, “Extra” spoke with the couple about their relationship.

Juliana recalled the moment she knew she was falling for Grant, saying, “It definitely was Scotland because, like I told him, I'm a slow burn. It's going to take me a while to allow myself to trust you enough to open up, and when I did and he just heard me and saw me and cried with me, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love this man.’”

She remembered thinking, “There's so many other girls here, like, I don't know if I can actually admit that to myself and to him, but eventually he drew it out of me.”

Ellis shared how much he loved Juliana for who she is on the inside and how she always keeps it real!

Grant said, “Along the journey, we connected on such a deep level — just life experiences — and Jules is somebody who wears her heart on her sleeve also, and she doesn't care what people think. She's going to be herself, and I think that that's a strength.”

He later added, “She's real… and it shows through different situations so that is one of her biggest qualities.”