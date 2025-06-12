Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Michelle Young is a married woman!

Over the weekend, Young tied the knot with her fiancé Jack Leius at Woodland Glasshouse at Bavaria Downs in Chaska, Minnesota.

Their wedding was attended by 200 guests.

Michelle told People magazine, “It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, and our cheeks may get stuck from smiling so big! We knew regardless of how things turned out it would feel like an incredibly special day. So many fun moments and funny stories."

For the big day, Young donned an Anne Barge gown, while Jack opted for a black tuxedo from SuitShop.

She noted, “The timeless style is what really drew me in, as well as the detail and care that is put in from the team while designing a custom dress. It was many months of meetings and flying to appointments, but turned into one of the most special memories."

The couple played a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who would read their handwritten vows first at the altar.

The two “made a pact to stay side by side the entire evening,” with Michelle adding, “We wanted our day to be very intentional. It’s easy to get caught up in the planning of it all and not transition into the moment, so we made sure to plan small moments aside with each other."

The wedding comes just over six months after Jack proposed to Michelle.

Michelle and Jack, who are planning to honeymoon in Italy, are already thinking about babies!

They shared, “We both are excited to have found the person who we genuinely call our best friend and will go through life with. Looking forward to having some athletic babies and hopefully coaching them in the future."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023, stepping out together for the first time in January 2024 for “Golden Bachelor” couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding.

"Extra" spoke with Michelle and Jack back in March 2024 and they shared how they started dating after being introduced through Michelle's best friend's little brother... who Jack knows!

They believe there was an “invisible string” tying them together all along!