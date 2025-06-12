Married life has its ups and downs for the cast of “90 Day: Happily Ever After?”

“Extra” has a first look at the new season, revealing just how messy it can get for couples Gino and Jasmine, Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Georgi.

For Kara and Guillermo, “intimacy is not the same” after welcoming a child, while Adnan is adapting to life in the U.S. with Tigerlily.

TLC

Darcey breaks down in tears as she meets Georgi’s parents in Bulgaria for the first time, and Jovi and Yara are trying to raise a family in Miami without support.

TLC

Elizabeth stirs the pot within the group by revealing some of the things Loren has been saying behind Alexei’s back!

TLC

Gino and Jasmine turn up the heat and the drama with their open marriage as he declares he’s “finally exploring my side of the open marriage” and is shown kissing someone new.

TLC

Later, Gino blasts Jasmine over her boyfriend Matt, telling her, “You were cheating on me with Matt four months before I agreed to an open marriage.” In a confessional, she insists, “I never cheated on Gino. This woman put ideas in his mind. I’m dying to meet this b*tch.”

It all comes to a head when Jasmine and Matt meet up with Gino and his new woman at a bar. Jasmine screams, “Whore!,” pushing her as others intervene.

"Extra" also has the exclusive of this season's cast photos!

TLC

TLC

TLC

TLC